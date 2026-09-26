David Moyes working on converting Carlos Alcaraz into a striker after summer failure

Everton are exploring an internal solution to their lack of striker depth, with David Moyes considering a new role for Carlos Alcaraz following the club’s failure to sign another centre-forward before the transfer deadline.

According to Sebastien Vidal via X, Moyes is planning to test Alcaraz as a striker, with the 23-year-old expected to get an opportunity in that position during a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

Everton forced to find internal solution

Thierno Barry remains Everton’s only recognised number nine following the collapse of their late attempt to sign Folarin Balogun from AS Monaco. Barry has made a positive start to the 2026/27 season, but Moyes needs another option capable of leading the line, particularly with Everton facing a long season and the possibility of injuries or fatigue affecting their first-choice striker.

The Scottish manager has already experimented with Brennan Johnson in a central role, including during the Carabao Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, Johnson is not considered a natural centre-forward, leaving Moyes with limited alternatives. That has prompted the Everton boss to look within his existing squad again for a solution, this time towards an out-of-favour playmaker.

Carlos Alcaraz could provide another option

Alcaraz has predominantly operated in midfield and attacking areas, but his technical ability and versatility could give Moyes an alternative solution. The friendly against Blackburn Rovers provides an ideal opportunity to assess how the Argentine performs further forward without the pressure of a competitive fixture.

The move would also allow Moyes to determine whether Alcaraz can provide genuine competition for Barry rather than simply acting as an emergency option. Everton had hoped Balogun would solve their problem, but the proposed deadline-day move collapsed after complications surrounding the striker’s medical.

Moyes has little choice but to experiment after Everton failed to add another recognised striker. Barry will remain the main option, but relying on one natural number nine throughout the campaign carries obvious risks.

Alcaraz’s potential conversion is therefore worth watching. A successful transition would give Moyes greater flexibility, while the Blackburn friendly should provide an early indication of whether the 23-year-old can adapt to the demands of playing through the middle.