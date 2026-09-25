Report reveals truth about Chelsea plans to launch Ethan Ampadu move

Chelsea have no intention of making a move for Leeds United defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

Chelsea are unlikely to make a move to re-sign Ethan Ampadu from Leeds United. According to a report by Football Insider, there is currently no plan at Chelsea to pursue the 26-year-old midfielder, with recent speculation being described as little more than wishful thinking.

Ampadu has enjoyed an impressive spell at Leeds since joining them from Chelsea in a £10 million deal, including add-ons, in the summer of 2023. His form has drawn interest from rival clubs, but there is currently no indication that the Wales international is looking to leave Elland Road.

The Welshman has made 133 appearances for Leeds United since arriving from Chelsea, contributing six goals. His consistency has won strong support from the Leeds fanbase while earning the captain’s armband.

Leeds United have also strengthened their position by handing Ampadu a new contract that runs until 2030. The experienced midfielder is regarded as a crucial member of the squad as the Yorkshire club target a potential European challenge.

Ampadu is not on Chelsea’s wishlist

Chelsea are nevertheless expected to explore the midfield market in the January transfer window. The Blues sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City during the summer and failed to secure a replacement before the transfer deadline.

Their most notable attempt came for AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Chelsea agreed a deal to sign the Senegal international on deadline day, but the Ligue 1 table-toppers ultimately pulled out of the agreement at the final stage, leaving the West London club without their intended addition.

Chelsea could still revive their interest in Camara during the January transfer window. The 26-year-old midfielder remains highly regarded at Stamford Bridge, although the two clubs would first need to resolve the issues that prevented the summer transfer from being completed.

Ampadu, meanwhile, does not appear to be among Chelsea’s immediate solutions. Leeds will retain their midfield leader as the Blues pursue alternative targets. While the former Chelsea utility man might be interested in a potential return to Stamford Bridge, the 26-year-old currently has no intention of pushing for an exit. He is completely focused on doing his best for the West Yorkshire outfit.