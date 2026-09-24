Manchester United make decision on future of Luke Shaw as contract nears expiry.

Manchester United are preparing for a future without Luke Shaw, with the club currently only willing to offer the long-serving defender a short-term contract extension.

Shaw’s existing agreement runs until the summer of 2027, but a report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Manchester United’s preference is not to commit to another lengthy deal. While discussions over a limited extension remain possible, the expectation among those familiar with the situation is that the England international could leave Old Trafford when his current contract expires.

After more than a decade in Manchester, Shaw could therefore be approaching the final chapter of his United career.

Manchester United planning for life after Luke Shaw

Shaw’s situation is particularly interesting given how important he was to Manchester United during the 2025/26 campaign. The 31-year-old started all 38 Premier League matches last season for the first time in his career, providing a level of availability that had previously been difficult to achieve because of his injury problems.

However, United’s hierarchy remain conscious of his age and extensive injury history. Rather than relying on Shaw indefinitely, the club are now looking to refresh the position and identify a younger long-term option. The left-back position has consequently been identified as an area that United want to address during the January transfer window.

Manchester United explored several options over the summer but ultimately failed to bring in a new left-back. That left Shaw as the club’s primary senior specialist in the position, with other players capable of filling in when required.

Tyrick Mitchell among United’s options

One player already being considered is Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell. The 27-year-old is entering the final months of his contract at Selhurst Park, and Manchester United are understood to be monitoring his circumstances.

If Mitchell fails to agree fresh terms with Palace, a January move could become possible, with the Eagles potentially preferring to receive a fee rather than risk losing the England international for nothing when his contract expires.

Shaw’s decade-long United career approaching a crossroads

Shaw joined Manchester United from Southampton in 2014 for a reported £27 million, and he has subsequently established himself as one of the longest-serving members of the squad. His career at Old Trafford has included periods of outstanding form alongside lengthy injury absences.

The Englishman’s 2025/26 campaign offered a reminder of what he can provide when available consistently, with the defender completing every Premier League start for Manchester United. Nevertheless, the club’s recruitment strategy is now looking beyond the immediate present.

A short-term extension would allow Manchester United to retain Shaw’s experience while continuing their search for a successor. A failure to reach an agreement, meanwhile, would see him enter the final year of his contract with his long-term future increasingly uncertain. The English full-back’s situation is less about his contribution right now and more about how United want to structure the position over the next few seasons.

United cannot ignore the combination of his age, previous injury record and the need to build greater depth at left-back. That explains why a short-term extension makes sense within the club’s reported approach. It would preserve experience without preventing United from investing in a younger alternative.