Fulham given hope in pursuit of Thiago Pitarch Pinar.

Fulham could be handed another opportunity to pursue Thiago Pitarch after the Real Madrid midfielder was sent back to Castilla to regain valuable match fitness.

According to Fichajes, the 19-year-old was wanted by Fulham during the summer, but Real Madrid decided against selling him and kept him within Jose Mourinho’s first-team setup. However, with Pitarch yet to feature this season, the decision to send him back to the reserve side for competitive minutes could provide encouragement to clubs monitoring his situation.

Thiago Pitarch Pinar returns to Castilla

Pitarch is set to feature for Castilla against Sant Andreu as Real Madrid look to get him playing again during the international break. The midfielder has gone 73 days without competitive minutes and was last included in the first-team squad for the Champions League meeting with Inter Milan on September 8.

He remained an unused substitute in that match and subsequently watched games against Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Atletico Madrid from the bench. His record this season therefore remains at zero appearances.

The temporary return to Castilla is primarily intended to address his lack of playing time rather than signal a change in Real Madrid’s plans. Pitarch remains registered with the reserve side because of first-team squad restrictions and is expected to return to Mourinho’s group once the senior schedule resumes.

Mourinho still rates the youngster

Real Madrid’s decision to retain Pitarch during the summer reflected Mourinho’s belief in his potential. The midfielder made 10 LaLiga appearances last season, playing 596 minutes and registering two assists. He also impressed for Spain at the Under-19 European Championship, providing five assists, including two against Croatia.

Mourinho has previously highlighted the youngster’s development under Alvaro Arbeloa and believes he can eventually compete consistently for a place in the first team. Fulham could monitor how much involvement Pitarch receives once he returns to Mourinho’s squad, especially if opportunities remain limited.

Pitarch’s Castilla appearance should not be viewed as Real Madrid opening the door for an immediate transfer. The club still appear keen to develop him internally, while Mourinho has already shown faith in his ability.

For Fulham, though, the situation is worth following. A talented midfielder spending significant periods without first-team football could eventually become available if his pathway at the Bernabeu remains blocked.