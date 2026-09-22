Chelsea tracking Conrad Harder progress at RC Strasbourg

Premier League giants Chelsea are keeping tabs on Conrad Harder’s progress at sister club RC Strasbourg.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea are assessing whether RC Strasbourg loanee Conrad Harder has it in him to eventually play for them. The Blues are closely monitoring the 21-year-old Danish striker’s development in Ligue 1.

Harder joined Strasbourg on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig after struggling for regular Bundesliga minutes. While he was involved in 29 league outings last season, he racked up less than 1,000 minutes and finished with six goal contributions.

The French club’s position within Chelsea’s multi-club network allows the Blues to assess Harder’s development in top-flight football without committing immediate resources. The striker moved to Leipzig from Sporting CP in September 2025 for €24 million, having impressed during his early career with Nordsjaelland. But limited opportunities in the Bundesliga resulted in Leipzig sanctioning a loan departure without any buy option.

Chelsea and their multi-club network have tracked Harder’s development for several years. The club are receiving regular reports on his performances at RC Strasbourg, and his progress could influence whether they pursue a permanent move in the future.

The connection between Chelsea and Strasbourg has strengthened in recent years, with players moving in both directions as part of the BlueCo structure, making it an ideal environment for the Blues to assess a player they already know well.

Can Harder impress Chelsea scouts?

Harder has made an encouraging start in France, scoring once in his opening three Ligue 1 appearances despite playing only 72 minutes. His pace, physical strength and attacking threat suit a modern centre-forward role, but consistent Ligue 1 performances will determine whether Chelsea pursue further interest.

For now, his immediate priority is earning regular minutes at Strasbourg and proving to Leipzig that he can perform consistently at senior level. The London club will continue to monitor Harder’s consistency at Strasbourg before deciding whether to deepen their interest.

Since Danny Welbeck is only a short-term fix at Stamford Bridge, there is certainly room to sign another number nine who can challenge Joao Pedro. Harder has the talent and the potential, and now it is about the performances.