Chelsea, Tottenham keen on Francesco Camarda, tracking situation

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in acquiring the services of 18-year-old AC Milan teenage attacking sensation Francesco Camarda.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Francesco Camarda’s situation at AC Milan, with the teenager’s limited first-team opportunities prompting renewed interest from Premier League clubs.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea owners BlueCo remain highly interested in the 18-year-old forward and are continuing to monitor his development at San Siro. Tottenham are also tracking Camarda as they look to strengthen their attacking options with younger talent.

Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history when he made his Milan debut against Fiorentina in November 2023 at just 15 years and 260 days old. He later became the youngest Italian player to appear in the Champions League at 16 years and 226 days.

His emergence attracted interest from several major European clubs. Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all previously monitored his situation before Camarda decided to remain with Milan and sign a long-term contract in 2024.

The Serie A giants made significant efforts to retain control of his development. Camarda spent last season on loan at Lecce, who eventually exercised the buy option, only for Milan to immediately activate their buy-back clause and bring the youngster back to the San Siro.

Camarda could push for an exit amid lack of game time

Camarda also made his senior Italy debut during the summer, further underlining his rapid rise. However, regular club football remains an issue. Milan recalled him intending to provide first-team minutes, but he has so far struggled to establish himself as a regular under Ruben Amorim.

The teenager has played just eight minutes of Serie A football across two appearances this season, leaving his camp aware that his development could be affected if opportunities remain limited. A move would not necessarily be straightforward given Milan’s stance, but continued frustration over playing time could change the situation.

Nevertheless, his lack of regular football has given his previous admirers reason to monitor the situation again. Chelsea are among the clubs continuing to track Camarda closely as part of their long-term recruitment strategy. Tottenham are also interested, with the Italian potentially offering another young attacking option while providing cover for Dominic Solanke when required.

For now, Camarda remains a Milan player with no indication that the club are actively seeking a transfer. However, his status as an Italy international and his remarkable record at such a young age means Premier League interest is unlikely to disappear.