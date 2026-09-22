Atletico Madrid rival Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United in Ibrahim Maza chase

Atletico Madrid face competition from three Premier League heavyweights in the race for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City all monitoring the Algeria international.

According to a report via Fichajes, the growing interest from England could spark a major battle for the 20-year-old, who has emerged as one of Leverkusen’s most promising attacking players.

Maza’s ability to operate as a No. 10 or from wider positions has made him an attractive option for several clubs looking to add creativity and attacking depth ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Premier League giants tracking Ibrahim Maza

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City have all reportedly sent scouts to watch Maza in the Bundesliga. The Algerian has recorded six goals and nine assists in 49 competitive appearances for Leverkusen, building his reputation as a versatile attacking midfielder capable of contributing both centrally and from the flanks.

Manchester United are understood to be monitoring attacking options who can add greater dynamism to their forward play, while Arsenal are looking at long-term solutions in their creative positions. Manchester City, meanwhile, continue to assess attacking talent capable of providing additional depth across the wide and central areas.

Atletico Madrid have also been admirers of Maza and are keen to remain involved in the race. However, the increasing Premier League interest could make negotiations considerably more difficult for the Spanish club.

Bayer Leverkusen set asking price

Leverkusen are in a strong negotiating position with Maza under contract until June 2030. Reports claim the German club value the midfielder at between €65 million and €70 million, with the possibility of significant Premier League interest pushing the eventual fee even higher.

That valuation would represent a major investment for Atletico, particularly if Arsenal, United, and City all remain involved. For Leverkusen, however, there is little reason to rush into a sale. Maza’s long-term contract gives the club considerable protection, while his continued development could further increase his value.

The midfielder’s representatives are expected to maintain contact with interested clubs as the 2026/27 season progresses, with the transfer battle potentially becoming one of the major stories of next summer’s window. Maza’s versatility is arguably the most interesting aspect of this developing transfer story.

A player capable of operating behind the striker while also contributing from wider positions can offer considerable tactical flexibility, particularly for clubs competing across multiple competitions. The reported €65-70 million valuation places Maza firmly in the category of major investment, but his age and long-term contract give Leverkusen little reason to lower their demands.

For now, the key factor will be whether the Premier League interest develops into formal approaches. If several of these clubs remain involved into 2027, Maza could become one of the most closely contested attacking transfers of the next summer window.