Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 25-year-old Spanish international Joan Garcia from Barcelona next year.

According to a report by Football 360, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are “actively monitoring” Joan Garcia. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a goalkeeper in next summer’s transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Barcelona mainstay.

Per Football 360, negotiations are yet to get underway, though “official moves are anticipated in the upcoming windows”. However, the report suggests that Barcelona will not entertain bids to part ways with the Spaniard anytime soon, as he is a “fundamental long-term pillar” for the senior side.

Joan Garcia and his career so far

Joan Garcia has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since joining Barcelona from Espanyol in a deal worth €25 million in July 2025. The 25-year-old rose in prominence during his stint with Espanyol, playing a pivotal role in the Catalan club’s return to La Liga last year. Since joining Barcelona, he has made significant progress.

The Spanish international, who has featured twice for La Roja and was part of the squad that won the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has made 51 appearances for Barcelona, keeping 21 clean sheets and conceding 47 goals. Meanwhile, Garcia’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

London calling?

Arsenal wanted to sign Joan Garcia before he joined Barcelona, but a deal did not materialise. However, the continued interest is perplexing, as David Raya is arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and is no closer to calling time on his career or stint with the North London club.

As for Tottenham, Roberto De Zerbi placed his faith on Antonin Kinsky when the 2026/27 season began. However, the Czech goalkeeper has yet to produce convincing enough performances to be the long-term solution between the sticks. Garcia is thus an option worth considering for the North London club.

However, leaving Barcelona for Tottenham is highly unlikely, considering he gets to compete for multiple trophies every season at the Catalan club. Meanwhile, with the Blaugrana having no interest in parting ways with the Spaniard, a deal remains a tall order for both Premier League clubs, even if they firm up their interest.