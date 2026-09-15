Arsenal face Real Madrid roadblock in Nico Paz pursuit

Arsenal face a major stumbling block in their pursuit of Nico Paz due to Real Madrid’s control over the player’s future.

Arsenal remain huge admirers of Nico Paz, with Mikel Arteta likely to push for the Argentine playmaker’s signature at some point in the future. According to a report by Football Insider, the Gunners could face a major obstacle because Real Madrid retain significant control over his future through multiple contractual clauses.

Como made a calculated decision to sign Paz for a relatively small fee in the summer of 2024 but allowed Real Madrid to retain a cheap buyback option. That option became active last summer, and as Fabrizio Romano reported, Real Madrid exercised their right to bring him back for a fee close to £50 million.

Once again, Real Madrid included a buyback option and a sell-on clause in the agreement, both of which remain active. The new buyback option will not come into effect until next summer, which theoretically gives other suitors a single opportunity to sign the 22-year-old playmaker in the January transfer window. Paz has driven Como’s rise and their Champions League qualification this season.

Cesc Fabregas would ideally like to keep him for as long as possible, but persistent interest from top clubs has made his situation increasingly complicated, especially if the 22-year-old eventually develops a preference for one of those teams.

Arsenal’s move for Nico Paz tricky

Real Madrid’s repeated inclusion of buyback and sell-on clauses suggests they view Paz as a long-term investment rather than an outright sale, giving them leverage over his next destination. Mikel Arteta is among Paz’s admirers and is expected to approach in the near future, but Arsenal will face a difficult situation because of Real Madrid’s influence.

Real Madrid’s buyback option gives them considerable control over Paz’s prospects. According to the report, the buyback option is worth approximately £68.7 million, a figure that could prove reasonable for the Spanish club. Even if Paz does not have long-term prospects at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid could buy him back and sell him for a profit, while retaining sell-on restrictions in any subsequent sale.

One theoretical opportunity for Arsenal could come during the January transfer window, when Real Madrid’s buyback restriction would not yet apply. However, pressure from the Spanish giants could persuade Paz to reject a January move. That could lead to the player remaining at Como until at least next summer, leaving Arsenal with a narrow window to act before Madrid’s option expires.