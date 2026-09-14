Celtic face English competition in Luke Chambers chase

Scottish champions Celtic could face stiff competition from English clubs in their pursuit of Liverpool full-back Luke Chambers.

Liverpool prospect Luke Chambers has emerged as a target for Celtic ahead of the January transfer window, but the Scottish giants face stiff competition from Championship clubs, according to a report by Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Scottish club as they look to strengthen their options at left-back following the departure of Marcelo Saracchi during the summer. While they bring in Landon Emenalo on loan from Chelsea, they seek a more competition in that position.

However, Celtic could now find themselves competing with a number of English clubs who are also monitoring Chambers’s situation at Anfield. The Liverpool academy graduate remained at Anfield beyond the summer transfer deadline after featuring in Andoni Iraola’s pre-season plans.

While he was named among the substitutes for last Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, opportunities to play competitive football have been difficult to come by. As a result, Liverpool’s decision to retain Chambers could therefore prove temporary, particularly with his contract set to expire next June.

Chambers could leave Liverpool in 2027

The Merseyside club may be willing to sanction a permanent departure in January rather than risk losing the left-back for nothing at the end of the season. That could make Chambers an appealing and relatively affordable option for both Celtic and interested Championship clubs.

The 22-year-old gained English second-tier experience on loan at Charlton Athletic in the second half of last season, making 18 appearances as the club avoided relegation. He has also spent time on loan in Scotland, joining Kilmarnock in 2023 for his first significant senior experience before a spell at Wigan Athletic in League One.

The Liverpool academy graduate has also made four appearances for the Reds’ senior side, all during the 2023/24 campaign, but has struggled to establish himself as a regular first-team option since then.

For Celtic, Chambers offers depth at left-back and prior Scottish experience. A permanent move would also benefit Chambers, who has struggled for regular first-team football at Liverpool. Nevertheless, the growing English interest could complicate Celtic’s pursuit.