Celtic keeping tabs on Luke Chambers, ponder January move

Celtic could knock on the doors of Liverpool during the winter transfer window to sign their English full-back Luke Chambers.

Celtic are keeping tabs on Liverpool prospect Luke Chambers ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider, as they look to strengthen their left-back options.

The Scottish champions failed to bolster their left-back options over the summer after Marcelo Saracchi’s departure. Landon Emenalo arrived on loan from Chelsea carrying an injury and remains unavailable, with doubts over whether he is ready for senior level, prompting Celtic to seek another left-back option.

Chambers is now under consideration. The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship club Charlton Athletic. After returning from loan at Charlton, Chambers remained at Liverpool but doesn’t seem to be a part of Andoni Iraola’s plans.

A move away from Anfield would make a lot of sense

The English youth international has registered only four senior appearances for Liverpool since his first-team debut in September 2023. He has gained valuable experience through previous loan spells with Kilmarnock, Wigan Athletic, and Charlton, but his long-term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Chambers’s contract situation could make a January move particularly attractive for Celtic. The Englishman’s current deal expires next June and, with no obvious role for him under Iraola, the Reds could be willing to sanction a permanent departure for a relatively modest fee rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

For Chambers, a move away from the Merseyside club could provide regular first-team football and revive his career while competing for domestic honours and European football, opportunities difficult to secure at Anfield.

The Hoops, meanwhile, would be gaining a player who can provide greater quality and experience on the left flank. Chambers’s versatility is another attraction, with the 22-year-old capable of operating in central defence when required.

That ability could prove particularly useful over the course of a demanding season, giving Celtic greater flexibility when dealing with injuries, suspensions and fixture congestion. The Scottish giant’s interest is still at the monitoring stage, but the circumstances surrounding Chambers make the possibility of a January move increasingly realistic.