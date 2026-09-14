Aston Villa, Newcastle United join race to sign Geny Catamo

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have both entered the race to sign 25-year-old Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Catamo was Sunderland’s top target throughout the summer as they looked to add another attacking threat. However, they were unable to convince Sporting to lower their demands, with the Portuguese giants insisting that his €60 million release clause had to be paid in full.

Sunderland ultimately decided against making such a major investment, but Catamo’s excellent start to the new campaign has ensured that his stock continues to rise. The 25-year-old has registered two goals and three assists in his opening seven matches, attracting renewed attention from several Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton & Hove Albion have all checked on Catamo’s situation, while Aston Villa have also continued to monitor the Mozambican international. Several clubs that made contact with his representatives during the summer have now stepped up their scouting ahead of January.

Why are Aston Villa and Newcastle United interested in Catamo?

Catamo’s pace and direct style could bolster Aston Villa’s right flank under Unai Emery, while offering Newcastle a long-term successor to Jacob Murphy. The West Midlands club added 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye to their squad this summer but lack an established right-winger to compete for a place in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, the Magpies face a right-wing succession issue; Murphy’s contract expires next summer, meaning the club must plan for life without the 31-year-old. Catamo could address both clubs’ needs given his age and attacking profile.

There is nevertheless encouragement for his suitors because Catamo is reportedly open to moving to England. The Mozambique international is attracted by the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League, meaning personal terms may not represent a major obstacle.

With Sunderland having already failed to secure his signature and several other clubs now circling, the January window could see significant competition for his signature. Aston Villa and Newcastle remain firmly positioned to pursue a deal, though any serious approach will require meeting Sporting’s €60 million valuation.