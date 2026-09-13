Crystal Palace, Everton, Tottenham vying for Bilal El Khannouss

Crystal Palace, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 22-year-old Moroccan international Bilal El Khannouss from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bilal El Khannouss rejected the chance to join Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window, and a Premier League return may be on the cards next year. Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart will demand around €50-60 million to part ways with the 22-year-old playmaker.

Bilal El Khannouss and his time in Germany so far

Bilal El Khannouss has been impressive since joining VfB Stuttgart from Leicester City last year. After the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League, the 22-year-old pushed to leave and secured a a season-long loan move to the Bundesliga club. He enjoyed a productive campaign with Die Schwaben before they signed him permanently for €15 million this past summer.

The Moroccan international, who represented Belgium in age-group football before picking the Atlas Lions as his national side, has scored ten goals and provided seven assists in 46 outings for VfB Stuttgart thus far, including one strike this term. However, despite completing a permanent move to MHPArena, his long-term future remains uncertain, and a Premier League return may be on the cards next year.

A man in demand

Crystal Palace will pursue a versatile playmaker next year, as Pierre Sage’s team has a significant creativity void. With Ismaila Sarr unsettled and the other attack-minded players not making any meaningful contribution in the final third, the Eagles need an injection of productivity in the advanced areas, which El Khannouss can provide, as evidenced by his 17 goal contributions for Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, Everton’s interest in Bilal El Khannouss is understandable. The Toffees are scouring the market for a versatile playmaker despite re-signing Jack Grealish on another season-long loan deal. A productivity gap remains in the final third, with the creative responsibility falling on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s shoulders. El Khannouss has thus emerged as a viable target for Everton.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites hold a long-standing interest in the Belgian-born player. The continued interest makes sense, as with James Maddison’s fitness and durability being suspect, Roberto De Zerbi’s team has a creativity void. El Khannouss can address that, and his versatility adds to his appeal.

Per Fichajes, the Stuttgart playmaker is also a target for Newcastle United after they pursued his signature late in the summer transfer window. A return to the Premier League is contingent on his suitors meeting the Bundesliga club’s €50-60 million valuation, with the report claiming the Premier League clubs are “preparing a new offensive” to secure his services.