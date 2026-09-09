Chelsea working to beat Manchester United, Everton in Ty Livesey chase

Chelsea are working behind the scenes to get ahead of the competition in the race to sign 15-year-old wonderkid Ty Livesey from Blackburn Rovers.

Chelsea continue their work behind the scenes to recruit the best emerging talents from other academies, and they have now set their sights on Blackburn Rovers academy star Ty Livesey. According to TEAMtalk, the Blues are working to beat competition from Manchester United and Everton.

The race to recruit the best academy-level talents is at an all-time high, with top teams consistently scrambling for the best names in the market. Chelsea have been at the forefront of this strategy, spending considerably on young, emerging and unproven talents from elsewhere, and they have now set their sights on a new name.

Blackburn Rovers are sweating over the future of 15-year-old wonderkid Ty Livesey, who reportedly recorded 100 goal contributions at his age level last season. The attacking prodigy is already attracting considerable attention in the market, including from Chelsea, who are eager to beat competition from Manchester United, Everton and others.

Chelsea to sign Ty Livesey?

Livesey, who is from Greater Manchester, has also attracted interest from Tottenham, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Everton. The attention follows an outstanding season in which his remarkable goal contribution tally put him firmly on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Manchester City were among the first major sides to show an interest after his record-breaking campaign, but Chelsea’s recent push has added another heavyweight contender to an increasingly competitive race for the teenager. Blackburn are now facing growing pressure to keep hold of their most promising young players, with Livesey the latest academy talent to attract serious attention.

Chelsea are already working to sign the player, with Blackburn facing the prospect of losing another top talent following Arsenal’s capture of Igor Tyjon during the summer. Manchester United are also in the mix and recently signed Liverpool talent Isaac Konde, while continuing to keep tabs on the Blackburn youngster.

Overall, there is plenty of competition for Livesey, but as the report states, Chelsea could be ahead in the race to snap up the top talent from Blackburn. However, there is still probably plenty of work to be done behind the scenes, although adding the 15-year-old wonderkid could prove to be a smart piece of business.