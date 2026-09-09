Chelsea, Manchester City join Jorge Dominguez chase after Arsenal enquiry

Chelsea and Manchester City have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 16-year-old defensive sensation Jorge Dominguez.

Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal are all now interested in Atletico Madrid wonderkid Jorge Dominguez, after the Gunners opened talks with the Spanish club this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal held extensive discussions with Atletico Madrid while attempting to sign Julian Alvarez, with sporting director Andrea Berta using those conversations to ask about Dominguez.

The 16-year-old is considered one of the brightest defensive prospects in Spain and has already accelerated through Atletico’s youth system at an exceptional rate. Dominguez’s development has been particularly impressive over the past year. The teenager made his Atletico Madrid B debut in April before being promoted into Diego Simeone’s first-team squad during pre-season.

His rapid rise reached a historic milestone in August when he featured against Malaga, becoming Atletico’s youngest-ever La Liga player at just 16 years and 241 days old. His senior breakthrough has only increased the attention surrounding a player who was already being monitored by several leading European clubs.

Premier League giants are after Dominguez

Arsenal’s enquiry, however, was quickly rejected by Atletico Madrid. The Spanish giants have no intention of losing a player they consider central to their long-term plans and are determined to continue overseeing his development in Madrid.

Nevertheless, the Gunners are not the only Premier League club impressed by Dominguez. Chelsea and Manchester City are also understood to have been particularly impressed by the teenager and are keeping a close eye on his progress.

Both clubs have strong reasons to consider a move. Chelsea have continued to focus heavily on recruiting young talent with significant development potential, making Dominguez an obvious fit for their long-term strategy. His ability to operate as both a centre-back and right-back would also give the Blues useful defensive flexibility.

Manchester City remain similarly focused on youth recruitment; Dominguez’s positional flexibility, profile and massive potential make him an ideal fit for their long-term plans. For Arsenal, the interest is another example of Berta’s knowledge of Atletico’s academy proving valuable. The Spaniard previously worked at the Madrid club before moving to North London and remains familiar with the talent emerging from their youth system.