Liverpool, Manchester United keeping tabs on Malick Thiaw

Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring Newcastle United defensive mainstay Malick Thiaw ahead of a potential move.

Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw as a potential defensive reinforcement option ahead of 2027. According to Caught Offside, neither club has opened formal negotiations for the Germany international, but both are monitoring his performances at St. James’ Park.

The 25-year-old has established himself as an important member of Newcastle’s squad since arriving from AC Milan in August 2025. In 58 appearances since his arrival, he has also contributed towards seven goals.

Meanwhile, his physical qualities and Premier League experience are attracting interest. The player’s ability to defend large spaces and cope with the physical demands of English football has made him an appealing option for clubs looking to reinforce their centre-back options going forward.

Why are Liverpool and Manchester United after Thiaw?

The Merseyside club’s interest is understandable given the long-term questions surrounding their defence. Virgil van Dijk is approaching the latter stages of his career, and manager Andoni Iraola requires long-term centre-back depth.

Thiaw’s physical pace and versatility, capable of playing centre-back, right-back, and defensive midfield, make him a natural target. The Reds have also monitored Thiaw previously. They had identified the German as a possible defensive target while exploring ways to improve their backline at the start of the year.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could have an even greater need for defensive reinforcements. Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt all face uncertainty over their long-term futures, while manager Michael Carrick is expected to strengthen his backline next year.

Manchester United have promising young defenders in Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, but Thiaw, who is entering his prime, offers the physical presence and experience the Red Devils seek to bolster their centre-back depth.

Newcastle United, however, have little reason to entertain his departure. Thiaw’s contract runs until 2029, giving the Magpies a strong negotiating position, while reports suggest they would demand between £65 million and £70 million for the defender. That figure would represent a significant premium on his reported market valuation of around €45 million.

For now, Thiaw remains a player on both clubs’ radars, with his development at Newcastle United potentially determining whether either side makes a formal approach in 2027.