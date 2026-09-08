Chelsea, Tottenham lead race to sign Tornike Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of teams chasing Georgian teenager Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the younger sibling of PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Chelsea are among the front-runners in a huge race for Georgian teenage talent Tornike Kvaratskhelia. The Dinamo Tbilisi winger is already a first-team regular at the Georgian club, and multiple major teams are eyeing a move, with the London pair seen as the front-runners at this point.

The market for highly rated teenage prospects is growing exponentially, and many big teams are already looking beyond their domestic circuits and widening their networks to other countries. Chelsea have been a major player in this regard over the last few years, identifying top young talents from around the world and intricately planning the next phase of their development.

Tottenham are steadily heading in the right direction when it comes to bringing talented youngsters into their academy setup. Now, the London duo are chasing a common target, as they are keen to sign Georgian teenager Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the 16-year-old attacking sensation and younger sibling of PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Will Tornike Kvaratskhelia move to England soon?

Chelsea and Tottenham are the leading contenders for the 16-year-old attacking sensation, who could be the next big Georgian talent to make his mark at one of Europe’s top clubs. There are no specific details on advanced talks or a potential offer from those London clubs, but they are probably accelerating their efforts in the background as interest in Kvaratskhelia continues to mount.

Other domestic rivals such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Aston Villa, in addition to Bayern Munich, are keeping close tabs on the winger’s progress. Kvaratskhelia, who has already played 13 senior games for Dinamo Tbilisi, is now pencilled in to follow in the footsteps of his older sibling by making his career at one of Europe’s prestigious sides.

Arsenal are also mentioned as potential suitors, although their recent deal to sign fellow Georgian left-winger Andria Bartishvili, who began his development at Dinamo Tbilisi before joining FC Kolkheti Poti in January 2025 and is currently gaining valuable first-team experience on loan at Iberia 1999, may affect their stance. Hence, the Gunners may not be too hot on the heels of Kvaratskhelia, but they could change their position.

As for Chelsea and Tottenham, they are probably angling for an early agreement to confirm the signing of the attacking sensation. Even if there is a breakthrough in signing Kvaratskhelia, rules would prevent the teenager from making the move now, as he will only be able to leave Georgia for another football club in 2028.