Arsenal, Manchester United vying for Mohamed Kader Meite

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing 18-year-old French youth international Mohamed Kader Meite from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester United were among the clubs interested in signing Mohamed Kader Meite in the summer transfer window. Apart from the two bigwigs, several other Premier League outfits were “made aware” that the teenager could be available for a deal.

However, per TEAMtalk, after Arsenal and Manchester United made enquiries for a summer move, a deal did not materialise. That has not deterred the two clubs, as they have retained their interest in the Frenchman ahead of the two transfer windows next year.

Who is Mohamed Kader Meite?

Mohamed Kader Meite is part of the latest batch of young prospects from his homeland to rise in prominence over the past 12 months. Born in Creteil, the 18-year-old passed through the academies at CA Paris 14, Paris Alésia FC, US Villejuif Football, and FC Montrouge 92 before graduating from the youth division at Stade Rennais.

Despite being a teenager, Kader Meite made 32 appearances for Stade Rennais while scoring five goals before completing a surprise move to Al-Hilal earlier this year. However, the French under-21 international has not been a regular for the Saudi Pro League club thus far, managing only 452 minutes of game time in 13 outings while chipping in with two goals.

What next?

Arsenal continue scouting young strikers for long-term cover in the final third. Meite’s profile as a teenage prospect with top-flight experience aligns with the North London club’s known transfer strategy. With Viktor Gyokeres facing criticism from pundits, including Jamie Carragher, signing a promising striker will add depth to Arsenal’s attacking options.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in the young Frenchman. Meite’s physical profile offers a contrast to Joshua Zirkzee’s struggles, resembling the build of Benjamin Sesko. The continued interest makes sense as Manchester United seek depth in attack.

While Arsenal and Manchester United retain their interest in the teenage prospect, a move in 2027 should be on the cards. Al-Hilal’s apparent willingness to negotiate a departure in 2027 signals a likely path back to Europe for the French under-21 international.