Barcelona considering 2027 move for Ian Subiabre

Barcelona may look to sign 19-year-old Argentine youth international Ian Subiabre from River Plate next summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona will monitor Ian Subiabre’s progress during his loan stint with CA Tigre in the upcoming 12 months. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old winger has an attractive release clause worth €30 million in his contract with River Plate, having yet to commit to new terms with the historic South American club.

Who is Ian Subiabre?

Ian Subiabre is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Comodoro Rivadavia, he has developed through academies at three clubs, spending two spells at CAI and River Plate, and graduating from the youth division at River Plate.

The 19-year-old broke into the first-team squad at River Plate nearly two years ago, and he has made 44 appearances for the Liga Profesional giants thus far while chipping in with three goals and three assists. However, River Plate loaned the youngster to CA Tigre in the summer transfer window, allowing him to continue his progress by securing regular game time.

Since joining Tigre, Subiabre has made six appearances while accumulating 137 minutes of game time, thus making slow progress thus far. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Barcelona among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Ian Subiabre has been on Barcelona’s radar for over a year. The continued interest in the highly-rated winger makes sense, considering Roony Bardghji’s long-term future remains uncertain after he came close to leaving the Catalan club in the summer transfer window.

While Bardghji will spend most of the 2026/27 season in the treatment room due to a long-term knee injury, a move away from Camp Nou remains likely. So, with Hansi Flick needing a top-notch alternative to Lamine Yamal on the right flank, the Barcelona managers needs a solution from the market.

Subiabre is thus an option worth considering for Barcelona, and they will closely monitor his progress at CA Tigre. Meanwhile, the Argentine winger’s contract with River Plate has a release clause worth €30 million, which adds to his appeal, though Barcelona may face stiff competition, as widespread reports have linked him with Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham.