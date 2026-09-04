Tottenham define condition to sell Richarlison to Trabzonspor, deal close

Tottenham have made their demands known to sanction the departure of wantaway star Richarlison amidst interest from Trabzonspor.

Tottenham have set one condition for Richarlison’s exit to Trabzonspor; the Turkish club must raise their transfer bid. Personal terms are agreed, and the deal could be finalised if the Super Lig outfit meets the London club’s demands.

According to TEAMtalk, Trabzonspor have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian forward and are pushing to finalise the transfer before the Turkish window closes. Sources are confident that Richarlison could become a Trabzonspor player within the next 10 hours, with the transfer fee the only obstacle.

The North London club are keen to part ways with the 29-year-old after he made it clear to manager Roberto De Zerbi that he wanted to leave. The English club have rejected bids of £15 million and £20 million from the Turkish outfit.

However, they remain determined to sign Richarlison, who has reportedly agreed wages significantly higher than those he currently earns in north London. The striker is pushing for the move to go through.

Richarlison looks set to leave Spurs

Richarlison has fallen further down Tottenham’s attacking pecking order following the arrival of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City. Dominic Solanke is also ahead of him, leaving the Brazilian with limited prospects of regular first-team football under De Zerbi.

The situation escalated after Richarlison was left out of the squad for Tottenham’s defeat at Newcastle. He had previously held discussions with Everton over a possible return to Goodison Park, but the move failed to materialise before the Premier League transfer deadline.

The Brazilian international joined Tottenham from Everton in 2022 for £60 million and has made 134 appearances for the club, contributing towards 47 goals. He was also their top scorer in the Premier League last season with 11 goals. Despite his output, both parties have decided to part ways.

Trabzonspor have since emerged as serious contenders and have made the former Everton forward their priority attacking target. The Turkish club already have Mohamed Salah among their attacking options, but they see Richarlison as a major addition who can form a deadly duo along with the former Liverpool star.

With personal terms already agreed, Tottenham’s condition is clear: Trabzonspor must improve their offer. If they do, the transfer will be completed quickly, ending Richarlison’s time at Spurs.