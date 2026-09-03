Rio Ngumoha reaches contract agreement with Liverpool after Bayern Munich links

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Liverpool attacking sensation Rio Ngumoha.

Rio Ngumoha has reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool on a new long-term contract. With an official confirmation around the corner, Bayern Munich’s pursuit of the teenager has suffered another massive blow.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have accelerated negotiations with the highly-rated winger after he turned 18 last month. The two parties are now working through the final details before Ngumoha formally signs his new deal, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks.

The Merseyside outfit had been keen to secure the teenager’s long-term future before his 18th birthday, having recognised his enormous potential since his arrival from Chelsea in 2024. Discussions were already underway, and the club’s efforts have now resulted in an agreement in principle.

The improved terms are expected to reflect Ngumoha’s growing importance at Anfield, with Liverpool viewing the winger as one of the most promising young players in the English game. The fact that he already has 32 first-team appearances clearly suggests that the Reds have a lot of faith in him.

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Ngumoha to end in disappointment

A new contract will provide the platform for his development to continue without uncertainty surrounding his future. Bayern Munich’s interest had added further pressure to Liverpool’s attempts to tie the teenager down.

The Bundesliga giants were linked with a move earlier this summer and viewed Ngumoha as a long-term investment, despite already possessing considerable depth in wide areas. The German club reportedly believe the youngster has the qualities required to develop into a special player.

However, Bayern now appear to have suffered a setback in their pursuit, with Ngumoha having previously chosen Liverpool over other top clubs when he left Chelsea and now he is showing a clear preference to continue his development on Merseyside.

Ngumoha made his Liverpool debut under Arne Slot, aged 16 years and 135 days, highlighting the faith the manager has placed in his ability. Although his opportunities have been limited, his explosive pace, direct running and confidence when taking on defenders have continued to generate excitement around the club.

The teenage sensation has been involved in both their opening league games, which is a positive sign for the teenager going forward.