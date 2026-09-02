Harry Amass set for Manchester United stay

Manchester United are expected to retain one of their most highly rated academy graduates beyond the transfer deadline after a potential exit failed to develop.

Harry Amass had been linked with a temporary move away from Old Trafford in recent days, with several EFL clubs monitoring the young left-back’s situation. However, according to Sky Sports, those discussions have not progressed into a concrete transfer, leaving the 19-year-old set to remain part of Michael Carrick’s squad.

Harry Amass move fails to materialise

Speculation around Amass’s future increased after reports suggested Manchester United were open to allowing him to leave in search of regular first-team football. The teenager is understood to be keen on gaining senior experience, but opportunities at Old Trafford have been difficult to guarantee despite United competing across multiple competitions.

Interest from clubs in the lower leagues was expected to provide a possible solution, but no suitable move has been completed before the deadline. As a result, Amass will now continue his development with Manchester United, where the club must decide how best to manage his pathway.

Manchester United face left-back decision

The decision comes at an interesting time for Manchester United’s defensive plans. Luke Shaw remains the club’s senior option at left-back, but ongoing fitness concerns have highlighted the need for additional depth in that position.

Despite those concerns, Manchester United have chosen not to push Amass towards an exit, keeping the possibility open that he could provide competition within Carrick’s squad. The next step will depend on how much involvement the teenager receives over the coming months.

Manchester United could either gradually introduce him into first-team situations as cover or continue his development through academy football and training with the senior group. Keeping Amass could prove to be an important decision for the Red Devils.

A loan move would have offered immediate senior minutes, but with left-back depth already a concern, retaining a talented young option provides the club with greater flexibility. At 19, Amass is at a crucial stage where regular football is important, but so is being integrated into the right environment. The challenge for Carrick will be finding the balance between protecting a promising talent and giving him enough opportunities to continue progressing.