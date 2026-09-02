Crystal Palace ponder last-gasp move for Ben Chilwell

Crystal Palace are considering a late move to strengthen their defensive options before the transfer window closes, with experience becoming a key factor in their search for reinforcements.

The Eagles have been monitoring the market for additional depth and have now turned their attention towards a familiar Premier League name. According to Ben Jacobs via X, Crystal Palace are exploring a late-window move for RC Strasbourg defender Ben Chilwell, following his previous loan spell at Selhurst Park while he was a Chelsea player.

Crystal Palace open talks for Chilwell return

Reports from Foot Mercato indicate that Palace have opened discussions with Strasbourg over a possible deal for the 29-year-old. However, negotiations remain at an early stage, and an agreement between the clubs has not yet been reached.

Time is the biggest challenge, with Crystal Palace needing to move quickly if they want to complete the transfer before the deadline. Chilwell joined Strasbourg from Chelsea last season and has since made 29 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, providing valuable experience at both domestic and European level.

The Englishman’s familiarity with the South London club could also help accelerate any potential move, having previously spent time at Selhurst Park during his Chelsea career.

Experience could appeal to Crystal Palace

The former England international offers versatility, having operated as both a left-back and a more advanced wide player throughout his career. For Crystal Palace, his arrival would provide another experienced option capable of competing in multiple positions.

The move would also reunite Chilwell with a club where he already understands the environment, reducing the adaptation period that often comes with late-window signings. Strasbourg’s willingness to negotiate will be crucial, with Palace needing to convince the Ligue 1 side to sanction a departure at a time when alternatives may be limited.

A potential Chilwell return makes sense from Palace’s perspective, particularly because of his experience and previous familiarity with the club. While injuries have affected his recent consistency, a fit Chilwell remains a high-quality defender with Premier League pedigree.

The major question is whether Crystal Palace can complete negotiations quickly enough. With the deadline approaching, this is the type of deal that could either accelerate rapidly or disappear within hours depending on Strasbourg’s stance. However, with Borna Sosa joining FC Koln, the Eagles have needed a replacement.