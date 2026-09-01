Borna Sosa set to join FC Koln as loan deal agreed

Crystal Palace wing-back Borna Sosa is all set to join Bundesliga outfit FC Koln on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

Crystal Palace left-back Borna Sosa is set to join Bundesliga side FC Koln on loan after the two clubs reached a full agreement on deadline day.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Koln have agreed terms with Crystal Palace for the temporary transfer of the 28-year-old defender. The deal is a straight loan without an option to buy, with only the final paperwork standing between Sosa and his return to Germany.

Sosa is understood to be on his way to undergo his medical, although the clubs face a race against time to complete the remaining formalities before the transfer window closes. The move offers Sosa an opportunity to revive his career after a difficult first season in the Premier League. Crystal Palace signed the Croatia international from Ajax last summer.

However, his transition to English football did not go according to plan. Sosa struggled to establish himself as a regular under the Eagles, making just 18 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign. The Croat was only involved in seven Premier League games, racking up less than 100 minutes of first-team action, leaving him well down the pecking order at Selhurst Park.

Sosa set to return to Germany

Despite having a contract with Crystal Palace until 2028, Sosa is no longer considered an integral part of the club’s plans. A loan move therefore provides all parties with a sensible solution, allowing the defender to secure regular football while the South London club get him off their books now.

If the spell works out in his favour, the Eagles could look to cash in on him next summer, when he will only have a year left on his deal. Meanwhile, his arrival does address a few problems at Koln. The Bundesliga club already added Gideon Mensah this summer, but they still lacked sufficient depth at left-back.

The Crystal Palace full-back could certainly help their cause. He could compete with Mensah for a place in the starting XI. Sosa’s previous Bundesliga experience makes him an attractive option: during his Stuttgart spell, he developed a reputation for combining his defensive responsibilities with an attacking threat. A return to Germany could provide the experienced defender with the ideal environment to rediscover his confidence and consistency.