FC Koln working on deal to sign Borna Sosa

Bundesliga club FC Koln are making moves to sign Crystal Palace misfit Borna Sosa before the end of the deadline day.

FC Koln are pushing for the signature of Crystal Palace left-back Borna Sosa, with talks ongoing for a possible return to Germany for the 28-year-old Croatian defender.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga club are currently in discussions for Sosa as they look to strengthen their left-back options. The Billy Goats have another option under consideration, meaning Sosa is not their only target, but negotiations are progressing.

Sosa joined Crystal Palace from Ajax last summer after establishing a strong reputation in Germany during his time with Stuttgart. However, the Croat’s first season in England proved difficult, with the experienced defender struggling to establish himself as a regular for the Eagles.

Sosa’s struggles after the Crystal Palace move

The Croatia international made only 18 appearances across all competitions last season. His Premier League involvement was severely limited, with the player featuring in just seven league matches and accumulating only 99 minutes.

That lack of playing time has raised questions over his future at Selhurst Park. Although Sosa still has a contract with Crystal Palace until 2028, he is not considered an integral part of the South London club’s plans moving forward. The 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winnners are therefore understood to be willing to consider offers for the defender if their valuation is met.

For Koln, Sosa offers a direct solution to a pressing need at left-back. The Bundesliga club have added Gideon Mensah to their ranks, but they lack depth in the position. Sosa’s previous experience in Germany, particularly his strong attacking contributions at Stuttgart, positions him as a proven Bundesliga performer.

A return to familiar surroundings could enable him to rebuild his career after a frustrating season in England. His technical quality, crossing ability and international experience make him an appealing addition for Koln.

However, with another candidate under consideration, the German club have yet to make a final decision. Crystal Palace’s willingness to negotiate could help accelerate discussions, but an agreement between the two clubs is still required before Sosa can make his Bundesliga return.