Shim Mheuka closing in on joining Celtic as loan deal agreed

Scottish giants Celtic are on the verge of securing the services of Chelsea teenage attacking sensation Shim Mheuka on loan.

Chelsea striker Shim Mheuka is undergoing a medical ahead of a loan move to Celtic for the 2026/27 campaign, according to an update from Sky Sports journalists Peter Smith and Anthony Joseph. Talks between the two clubs have progressed significantly, and the 18-year-old is expected to complete the formalities before joining the Scottish champions.

The England Under-19 international is regarded as one of Chelsea’s promising young forwards and remains firmly part of the club’s long-term plans. Mheuka has reportedly agreed a new long-term contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2033.

The teenager joined the West London club from Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy in 2022 and has continued to develop through the club’s youth system. He currently represents Chelsea Under-21s and has established an impressive scoring record, registering 25 goals and four assists in 49 appearances at that level.

Why are Chelsea sending Mheuka on loan?

The West London club’s progress has already earned him nine first-team appearances for Chelsea, demonstrating the confidence the club has in his potential. With competition for attacking places at Stamford Bridge remaining intense, regular first-team minutes would be difficult to secure this season under Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea believe a temporary move will accelerate Mheuka’s development, while Celtic could provide exactly the platform he needs. The Scottish champions have strengthened their attacking options during the summer but remain keen to add further depth and competition to their forward line.

A season of regular football at Celtic would allow the teenager to gain valuable experience at a higher level while testing himself against experienced defenders, while Chelsea’s priority is ensuring he develops at pace, not merely finds a temporary berth. The Scottish giants could benefit equally from the arrival.

Mheuka’s existing first-team experience should allow him to adapt quickly, while his Under-21s record suggests he possesses the goalscoring ability to make an immediate impact in Scotland. The medical in London represents an important step towards completing the move. If the medical proceeds as expected, Mheuka will be joining Celtic on loan for the 2026/27 campaign.