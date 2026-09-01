Manu Kone closing in on joining Chelsea as talks progress

Chelsea were closing in on the signature of AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone after talks, but Gian Piero Gasperini stands in their way.

Chelsea are pushing to reach an agreement with AS Roma for midfielder Manu Kone on Deadline Day, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s determination to keep the France international could yet prevent the transfer from going through.

According to Sky Sports, negotiations between Chelsea and Roma have progressed over a potential deal worth around £52 million for the 25-year-old. However, Gasperini has emerged as a major obstacle after making it clear that he wants Kone to remain in the Italian capital.

The Roma head coach was instrumental in keeping hold of Kone when he initially arrived at the club and has continued to view the midfielder as an important part of his plans. His stance is threatening to derail Chelsea’s late attempt to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

Why Chelsea are pushing to sign Kone?

The Blues’ interest in Kone is closely linked to the uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez. Manchester City are pursuing the Argentina international, and should a deal be completed, the Blues would need to move quickly to find a replacement in midfield.

Kone has emerged as their preferred alternative because he offers a different profile to Fernandez. Rather than relying primarily on creativity, the Frenchman provides physicality, ball-carrying ability and defensive intensity. His qualities could make him an effective partner for Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia, particularly in matches where Chelsea require greater protection in the centre of the pitch.

Kone joined Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2024 and has steadily grown into an important player for the Italian club. His development accelerated following Gasperini’s arrival, with the midfielder becoming a key component of Roma’s midfield during the 2025/26 campaign.

He featured 37 times in all competitions last season, accumulating more than 2,700 minutes and contributing five goals. His ability to cover ground, win duels and carry possession has made him one of Roma’s most valuable midfielders.

Kone to Chelsea is now off?

While Sky Sports reported that Chelsea were close to an agreement, according to BBC Sport, the proposed Roma-to-Chelsea move is now off after Gasperini refused to allow Kone to leave.

That leaves Chelsea facing a race against time. The club may still attempt to revive negotiations before the deadline, but Gasperini’s intervention has complicated their plans significantly.

For Chelsea, Kone remains an attractive option should Fernandez leave. For Roma, however, losing a midfielder who has become central to Gasperini’s project on the final day of the window could prove difficult to accept.