Keyrol Figueroa set to join Port Vale as loan deal agreed

Liverpool attacking sensation Keyrol Figueroa is all set to join fourth-division English club Port Vale on a season-long loan.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are sending 20-year-old striker Keyrol Figueroa on loan to League Two’s Port Vale for the 2026/27 season to accelerate his development and help him secure regular first-team football.

The Reds have agreed to the move as part of their strategy to give the highly-rated youngster exposure to competitive senior football, which they believe will benefit his progression more than remaining on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Why a loan move for Figueroa makes sense?

Figueroa is yet to make his senior debut for Liverpool, although he was included on the bench during last season’s Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace. With Andoni Iraola now in charge, the forward is not expected to receive enough opportunities at Anfield to make significant progress, making the loan a logical pathway for his development.

The 20-year-old joined Liverpool’s academy at Under-14 level and has progressed through the club’s youth system before signing his first professional contract in 2024. He has since established himself as an important player for the Reds’ youth sides, making 35 appearances for Liverpool Under-21s and contributing 13 goals and an assist.

His international career has also taken an interesting turn. He represented the United States at youth level before switching his allegiance to Honduras, the country of his birth, earlier this year.

For Port Vale, the arrival of Figueroa represents an opportunity to add another promising attacking player to their squad. Port Vale strengthened their attack during the summer but are keen on Figueroa because of his strong physical presence, intelligent and instinctive style of play and versatility.

The Reds will be hoping that a season of regular football at Port Vale can help Figueroa make the next step in his development. For Figueroa, meanwhile, the move represents a significant opportunity. After years in Liverpool’s academy, he can now compete for a regular starting place and prove himself at senior level.