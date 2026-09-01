David Ozoh closing in on rejoining Derby County as talks advance

Crystal Palace midfield sensation David Ozoh is on the verge of rejoining Championship club Derby County.

Derby County are in advanced talks to sign Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh on a permanent deal ahead of the transfer deadline, according to an update on Daily Mirror.

The Rams have been keen to bring the 21-year-old back to Pride Park on a permanent basis after two productive loan spells with the club. Negotiations have gathered pace in recent days, with the Championship club now confident that they can reach an agreement in time.

Ozoh spent the last two seasons on loan at Derby and became an important figure for the East Midlands outfit. He made 33 Championship appearances last season, establishing himself as a dependable option in the middle of the pitch and earning the appreciation of the Derby supporters.

Ozoh to secure a permanent move to Derby

Per Football Insider, John Eustace is understood to be keen on adding Ozoh to his squad permanently, particularly given the midfielder’s familiarity with the club and the EFL Championship. His performances have also strengthened the club’s belief that he could become an integral part of their long-term plans.

The move also makes sense from Crystal Palace’s perspective. Ozoh came through the Eagles’ academy and was promoted to the senior squad in 2024, making 13 first-team appearances. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Selhurst Park and remains outside the first-team picture under new manager Pierre Sage.

With his Crystal Palace contract due to expire next summer, the London club could also decide that this is the right time to cash in rather than risk losing the midfielder for nothing in 2027.

Derby County have had to contend with competition for Ozoh’s signature from Marseille. Hull City and Bundesliga side FC Koln have also shown interest in the midfielder, but the Rams have overtaken them. They are now in pole position to get a deal over the line.

For Derby, Ozoh would provide both immediate quality and long-term potential. His defensive work, physical presence and familiarity with the Championship make him a natural fit for Eustace’s midfield, while his age leaves room for further development.

A permanent return to Pride Park would therefore represent an important step in Ozoh’s career, offering the midfielder the opportunity to build his career at a club where he has already demonstrated his value.