AS Roma confident of keeping Manu Kone amid Chelsea links

AS Roma are optimistic about keeping hold of their star midfielder Manu Kone amid strong interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Manu Kone is set to remain at Roma despite Chelsea’s interest in the French international, with Gian Piero Gasperini determined to prevent the midfielder from leaving the Italian capital.

Chelsea had identified Kone as their preferred replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who is set to join Manchester City. The Blues have been working on a potential deal, but Roma’s stance has made a move unlikely. According to The Athletic, Roma have made it clear that Kone will remain at the club, while Gasperini made his position clear following the team’s latest Serie A fixture.

Kone seems to be going nowhere this summer

Gasperini refuses to lose one of his key midfielders, particularly after AS Roma have started the new Serie A season strongly. His influence at Roma has grown considerably. After guiding the club to UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in years, the Italian tactician has significant authority over sporting decisions.

The club have invested more than €100 million net during the summer transfer window and could benefit financially from a major sale. However, they are reluctant to go against their manager’s wishes, especially after failing to sign another wide player for the left side of the attack.

Chelsea’s interest in Kone stems from the midfielder’s ability to fill the void that will be left by Fernandez. Where Fernandez is valued for his creativity and passing, Kone brings physicality, defensive aggression and ball-carrying ability to midfield, attributes understood to appeal to Chelsea as a stabilising force alongside either Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia.

His ability to cover ground and win duels would give Chelsea greater defensive security in the middle of the pitch. The 25-year-old joined AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2024 and has steadily developed into an influential member of the squad.

The Frenchman’s progress accelerated last season following Gasperini’s arrival, with the midfielder making 37 appearances across all competitions, accumulating more than 2,700 minutes and contributing five goals.

Chelsea now face a race against time if they are to change Roma’s position before the transfer deadline. While the Blues could still attempt to revive discussions, Gasperini’s intervention and the Italian club’s stance suggest a move is unlikely to go through.