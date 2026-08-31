Liverpool reach agreement to sign Djylian N’Guessan, details revealed

Liverpool are on the verge of securing a future prospect from Ligue 2 club Saint-Etienne, as teenage striker Djylian N’Guessan is set to arrive at Anfield next year.

Liverpool have found an agreement with French side Saint-Etienne for their teenage striker Djylian N’Guessan for an undisclosed fee, as Fabrizio Romano has reported. The teenager will undergo his medical tests before returning to his current club, as the agreement is for the player to join the Merseyside outfit in the summer of 2027.

Premier League clubs are already making plans for the future and securing top prospects in the current market to join them later. In the case of Liverpool, they applied a similar formula for signing Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes back in the January window of this year, with the youngster has since arriving at Anfield and starting games for the Reds in the new season.

They are now targeting a few more deals of that nature, as seen with their pursuit of Genk goalkeeper Lucca Burghmans. The Belgian goalkeeper is pencilled in to come into the team next year, but should Giorgi Mamardashvili leave before the transfer deadline, they could consider bringing the Belgian now. Similarly, they are now on the verge of another such deal involving a St Etienne teenager.

Liverpool agree Djylian N’Guessan deal

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan, the teenage striker playing for Saint-Etienne. The young Frenchman has decent experience in the French top flight, playing eight times in their 2024/25 campaign as St Etienne suffered relegation.

He was barely used last season, making only three Ligue 2 appearances, but is widely seen as a big prospect for the future. Liverpool have secured an agreement that could see the 18-year-old undergo medical tests before returning to Saint-Etienne for the rest of the 2026/27 season. He will then join up with the Liverpool first team in the summer of 2027, allowing him to develop his game at his hometown club.

N’Guessan is no stranger to Premier League links, amid plenty of interest before the end of 2025 from top teams. In fact, a report stated Chelsea had failed with a bid for the 18-year-old French wonderkid, which tells a story of how scouts have long looked at the attacker as a potential option for their clubs. Liverpool are now on the verge of bringing him to the club and making him part of their future planning.