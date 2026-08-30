Tottenham eyeing Malick Fofana as Cody Gakpo alternative, make approach as player offered to Arsenal

Tottenham view Malick Fofana as an alternative to Cody Gakpo, while the Lyon forward has also been offered to Arsenal as an option.

Tottenham are targeting Lyon’s Malick Fofana as cover after Cody Gakpo agreed personal terms with Manchester City, according to TEAMtalk. Tottenham had added Malick Fofana as an alternative to Gakpo, while the Lyon forward was also offered to Arsenal as an option.

Tottenham are set for a late scramble in the market to find a new attacker after the disappointment in the Cody Gakpo chase. With the Dutchman now favouring a switch to Manchester City, the North Londoners are looking at alternatives.

Malick Fofana was pencilled in to leave Lyon since last summer, and following a recent elimination from UEFA Champions League qualification, the Belgian forward is now expected to find a new team. Few clubs have expressed interest, but that could shift before the window closes.

Tottenham are now considering a possible move for Fofana following the twist in the Cody Gakpo chase. Following a period in which Spurs closed in on the Dutchman, the Liverpool star has now agreed personal terms with Manchester City and prefers a switch to the Etihad, as per reports.

Will Tottenham sign Malick Fofana?

Like Gakpo, Fofana is a versatile left-sided attacker capable of playing across the forward line, making him a credible alternative as Spurs seek cover for the Dutchman’s departure.

There are no guarantees at this point that they will particularly sign Fofana as the preferred option, as he may not be their primary choice after missing out on Gakpo. David Ornstein has reported that Spurs have reached an agreement with Everton to sign Iliman Ndiaye, although the deal depends on the player’s approval and final green light.

Given the amount of time left in the transfer window, the interest in Fofana might resemble a contingent plan in case Ndiaye refused the move. As of now, Spurs will be cautious in the market given they have had instances where a player chose a different path despite a club-to-club agreement, as seen with Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie last season, when the duo eventually moved to Arsenal.

The idea for Tottenham revolves around signing a wide attacker who could boast versatile qualities of playing on both wings. Ndiaye certainly fulfils that criteria, but Fofana could be an interesting alternative to the Senegalese star.

Arsenal offered Malick Fofana

As per Santi Aouna, Fofana looks intent on leaving Lyon, but the 21-year-old Belgian is not keen on joining Premier League newcomers Hull City. He wants to join a club with a bigger stature, while the journalist also insists the player’s agents have offered the winger to several clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal will assess Fofana’s fit once Martinelli’s Al-Hilal move is formalised, with the Lyon winger available on the market through the final days of the window. The Belgian is certainly an option worth considering due to his pacy outlet and eye for a goal.