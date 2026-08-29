Lamine Camara open to Chelsea move as talks progress

Chelsea have received a massive boost in their pursuit of 22-year-old AS Monaco midfield mainstay Lamine Camara.

Chelsea are pursuing Lamine Camara before the transfer window closes. They have held talks with his camp and the Monaco midfielder is open to the move, according to Fabrizio Romano. The development follows a direct meeting between Chelsea and Monaco, with the two clubs discussing the possibility of reaching an agreement before the deadline.

Camara is now firmly on the London club’s shortlist, with the Blues waiting to see how negotiations develop. Meanwhile, a report by French journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that Chelsea hope to finalise an agreement over the weekend after making significant progress in talks with AS Monaco.

Chelsea’s interest in Camara is intensified by Manchester City’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, which may force the West London club to move quickly on midfield alternatives. A potential departure of Fernandez would leave the Blues needing to find another quality option in the centre of the park.

Why are Chelsea interested in Camara?

Camara has emerged as a player who could offer a different profile to Fernandez. The AS Monaco midfielder is particularly effective when carrying the ball through midfield and has developed a reputation for winning duels.

The youngster’s physical qualities could complement Moises Caicedo, while his ability to operate as both a central and defensive midfielder would equip new head coach Xabi Alonso with greater tactical flexibility.

The West Londoners have plenty of players capable of contributing creatively, meaning adding a defensively robust midfielder would provide the solidity needed to progress possession effectively in Alonso’s system.

The Senegal international joined AS Monaco from Metz in the summer of 2024 and has since established himself as an important member of the Ligue 1 side. He has made 74 appearances for the club, contributing towards 17 goals during that period. His versatility and physical presence have made him an appealing target for the Blues.

Camara is reportedly valued at around €60 million, meaning Chelsea would still have to negotiate a significant transfer fee with Monaco. However, the midfielder’s openness to the move provides the Blues with an important advantage. With negotiations between Chelsea and Monaco progressing well, the race is on to complete the deal before the window deadline.