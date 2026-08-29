Crystal Palace propose signing Jonathan David in loan swap including Jean-Philippe Mateta, deal unlikely

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Juventus striker Jonathan David on loan, willing to include Jean-Philippe Mateta in a potential deal.

Crystal Palace are weighing a loan swap involving Juventus striker Jonathan David and wantaway star Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the deal is unlikely to go through.

According to Tuttosport, the Eagles are interested in the possibility of bringing David to Selhurst Park, with the idea of involving Mateta in a loan exchange. However, Mateta, who was initially a part of Juventus’s shortlist, is no longer being considered by the Turin-based club as they continue to look for a new striker.

The French striker wants to leave Palace, but the Eagles have been reluctant to sanction his departure despite his contract expiring next June. Mateta has been involved in a contract dispute with the English club, challenging the validity of an additional 12-month option activated by the club. He has already knocked on the doors of the Premier League tribunal and FIFA to help him resolve the issue.

Mateta-David swap deal is very unlikely

However, his contract remains valid, and Crystal Palace retain control. Without Mateta agreeing to a renewal, the South London club cannot move forward with the proposed loan arrangement. Since Juventus are also not too keen on signing the 29-year-old, a move is highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, David is reportedly open to a move away after failing to replicate his Lille form at Juventus. The Canadian international arrived in Turin last summer on a free transfer from the French club after establishing himself as one of Ligue 1’s most prolific forwards.

However, his first season at the Old Lady fell short of expectations. David recorded eight goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions, with his performances often lacking the consistency expected from the club’s leading attacking options.

As a result, the Serie A giants seem willing to negotiate his departure, as they remain in the hunt for a new striker to further bolster their attack. Mateta would offer Juventus a Premier League-tested forward with a physical profile suited to Serie A. The France international scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 50 appearances last season.

However, the unresolved contract situation has effectively complicated the loan-swap route. The Mateta-David exchange now looks unlikely because of Juventus’s stance and Crystal Palace’s need to agree on a new deal with him.