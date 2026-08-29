Aston Villa planning loan exit for Bradley Burrowes

Aston Villa are looking to create clearer development pathways for some of their most promising academy players as the transfer window enters its closing stages.

Several youngsters have been involved around Unai Emery’s senior squad, but Aston Villa are conscious that regular competitive football could be more valuable than another season spent primarily at academy level.

That approach is now expected to result in Bradley Burrowes leaving Villa Park on loan, with Football Insider reporting that clubs from the Championship and League One are preparing offers for the highly-rated 18-year-old.

Aston Villa want regular football for Burrowes

Aston Villa have no intention of giving up on Burrowes, who signed a new contract with the club in March and remains highly regarded internally. Instead, a temporary departure is viewed as the logical next stage of his development.

The teenager has made only one senior appearance so far, although his progress has already earned him significant exposure to Emery’s first team. He was an unused substitute for the UEFA Super Cup defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and was also included in the squad for the Premier League loss to Brighton. Burrowes has additionally trained regularly with Villa’s senior players over the past year.

Aston Villa will now assess the available proposals before determining which club can provide the best environment and most consistent playing opportunities.

Academy numbers attracting Football League interest

Burrowes’s performances at youth level explain why clubs further down the English pyramid are interested. The winger registered an impressive 18 goals and five assists across 23 academy appearances last season, demonstrating a level of attacking productivity that caught the attention of watching scouts.

The next challenge is translating those numbers into senior football. A Championship or League One loan would expose Burrowes to the greater physicality and intensity of the professional game while allowing Villa to closely monitor his development.

He could also become the latest academy prospect to temporarily leave Villa Park, with Tommi O’Reilly set to join Doncaster Rovers. This looks like sensible development management from Aston Villa rather than any indication that Burrowes is surplus to requirements.

His new contract and involvement with Emery’s first team demonstrate how highly Villa rate him. What he cannot easily get at Villa Park right now is regular senior football. After producing 23 goal contributions in 23 academy appearances last season, another year exclusively at youth level may offer diminishing returns.

The destination will therefore be crucial. Aston Villa should prioritise a club prepared to give Burrowes meaningful minutes rather than simply adding him as squad depth.