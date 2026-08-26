Tommi O’Reilly set to join Doncaster Rovers as deal agreed

Aston Villa have agreed to send Tommi O’Reilly on loan to Doncaster Rovers for the upcoming season.

According to Football Insider, several lower-league clubs pursued Tommi O’Reilly following his displays at Crewe Alexandra, where he recorded more than 20 goal contributions. Doncaster moved into pole position after reaching an agreement with Villa.

Tommi O’Reilly, a prospect from the West Midlands club’s academy ranks, is not yet considered ready for Unai Emery’s first-team plans, making the loan move the natural progression for his development.

The 22-year-old was a standout performer in League Two last term, recording more than 20 goal contributions for Crewe Alexandra. Those displays prompted lower-league interest earlier in 2026, and a decision has now been made on his immediate future.

Aston Villa had reportedly considered selling O’Reilly earlier in the summer transfer window, but the Birmingham-based club are willing to give the young attacker another chance to prove his worth. The move has been agreed with Doncaster Rovers, who were impressed by his displays in League Two. He will have first-team opportunities at the club in the upcoming season, after which Villa will decide next steps.

Should the club feel he is not ready for the first team, they could sell him, as O’Reilly will have a year left on his contract next summer. However, if English midfield prospect showcases that he has what it takes to be part of Unai Emery’s first-team plans, the club could even offer him a new deal in the process.

Will Aston Villa be active late in the summer transfer window?

The final days of the transfer window promise optimism for Aston Villa fans. They are indeed short of players in certain areas, but the biggest concern is the centre-forward position amid Al-Hilal’s interest in star striker Ollie Watkins.

Villa are keen on signing Nicolas Jackson, according to Fabrizio Romano, while they are also closing in on a move for Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez. Overall, fans could expect at least one more departure, while there could be at least two new arrivals before the deadline. This spell at Doncaster will determine whether O’Reilly can earn a role in Emery’s first-team plans.