Aston Villa ready to sell Tommi O’Reilly this summer

Aston Villa will consider offers for Tommi O’Reilly this summer, with lower league sides showing growing interest in the 22-year-old after an impressive loan spell at Crewe Alexandra.

Aston Villa continue to navigate PSR obligations, which means Unai Emery’s transfer budget will likely depend on strategic player sales. According to the Daily Mail, the Villans are prepared to offload Tommi O’Reilly, with multiple teams from lower divisions expressing interest in the attacking midfielder.

O’Reilly emerged through Villa’s academy ranks with significant early promise; he was even compared to Phil Foden for his technical ability and attacking vision. The talent attracted former manager Steven Gerrard’s attention, earning him first-team squad recognition. Under Unai Emery, he has made one first-team appearance, coming in the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, consistent opportunities at the highest level have proven elusive.

Instead, O’Reilly has developed through a series of loan moves across English football’s lower divisions and a spell with Real Union in Spain. His current loan at Crewe Alexandra in League Two has been the standout chapter of his development. This season, he has contributed directly to 21 goals, comprising 7 goals and 14 assists from an attacking midfielder role.

Though his individual performance has been exceptional, these contributions have only lifted Crewe to mid-table, highlighting the gulf in quality between League Two and higher divisions. Nevertheless, his output has generated significant interest, with Championship clubs and League One teams monitoring his progress. Oxford United, Portsmouth, and Huddersfield Town have emerged as specific suitors. Villa are now leaning toward a sale.

The West Midlands club are reportedly seeking around £1 million for O’Reilly. This valuation represents a significant advantage: as an academy product, any sale constitutes pure profit and would directly bolster Emery’s summer transfer war chest. For a player with his profile, this figure may represent the market ceiling before his next career move.

Where Next for Tommi O’Reilly?

Multiple clubs appear ready to pursue O’Reilly once Aston Villa confirm his availability, which the club’s recent statements suggest is imminent. Oxford and Huddersfield represent lateral moves within the lower divisions, though they offer greater visibility and resources than Crewe. However, a Championship move would represent a meaningful step in his career trajectory.

For O’Reilly personally, a Championship opportunity could prove transformative. The step up would expose him to a higher intensity of competition, better defensive organization, and more demanding athleticism, qualities essential for any eventual Premier League return.

At 22, he possesses sufficient runway to climb the football pyramid if he can replicate his League Two output against stiffer opposition. Those early comparisons to Foden may seem distant now, but players of his profile often require loan spells to refine their craft. With consistent performing at Championship level, the dream of Premier League football remains entirely plausible.