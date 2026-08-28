West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Josh Brownhill

West Ham United are considering a move to bring Josh Brownhill back to English football, with the former Burnley captain potentially available just a year after moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Hammers are assessing their midfield options heading into the closing stages of the transfer window, particularly with James Ward-Prowse returning to Southampton. Brownhill’s Premier League experience, leadership and goalscoring ability from midfield have ensured he remains highly regarded in England, although West Ham face considerable competition for his signature.

West Ham monitoring Josh Brownhill situation

According to TEAMtalk, Brownhill’s future at Al Shabab has become uncertain following the arrival of former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. The Saudi club are reportedly assessing their finances and could look to generate funds through player sales.

Brownhill is considered one of their more marketable assets because of his reputation in English football. That situation has alerted West Ham, who have held a long-standing interest in the 30-year-old.

His profile makes sense, as Ward-Prowse has departed. Brownhill offers significant experience of English football and previously established himself as an influential figure and captain at Burnley. However, the Hammers are far from alone in monitoring developments.

Hull lead the growing list of interested clubs

Newly-promoted Hull City have already made enquiries regarding Brownhill’s availability as they attempt to add proven Premier League experience to their squad. Coventry City are also monitoring the midfielder, with Frank Lampard understood to be a long-term admirer of his versatility and leadership qualities.

Birmingham City, Southampton, Wrexham, and Wolves have also been kept informed about his situation. Much will consequently depend on whether Al Shabab formally decide to entertain offers and what financial package would be required to bring Brownhill back to England.

For West Ham, the expected departure of Ward-Prowse could create both the squad space and need for another experienced central midfielder. Brownhill would represent a relatively low-risk option for West Ham if the financial conditions are sensible.

He already understands the demands of English football, brings leadership and can contribute goals from midfield, all qualities that could become particularly valuable if Ward-Prowse leaves. The amount of competition is the complication. Hull can offer an important Premier League role, while several ambitious Championship clubs are also circling. West Ham therefore have a decision to make quickly if their interest develops into something more concrete.