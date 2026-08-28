Southampton reach agreement to re-sign James Ward-Prowse

Southampton have found an agreement with West Ham United for the signing of former skipper James Ward-Prowse.

According to Sky Sports journalists Mark McAdam and Chris Reidy, James Ward-Prowse is set for a dramatic return to Southampton, three years after leaving the club. The Saints will pay a modest fee of less than £1 million for the player whom they sold to West Ham United in 2023, as his tumultuous time with the Hammers comes to an end.

James Ward-Prowse has never managed to replicate his performances for Southampton, where he was a main man in the team. The midfielder was revered for his set-piece abilities, and to an extent he did replicate that at the London Stadium, but his £30 million move in 2023 is now widely seen as a failure of sorts.

The midfielder managed 75 appearances for the Hammers in his three years, but his spell also included two loan stints to Nottingham Forest and Burnley. He joined the latter earlier this year in the winter transfer window, but could not help them avoid relegation.

James Ward-Prowse back to St. Mary’s soon: Explaining the interest

Southampton had been exploring the market for a new midfielder, and it appears they have found their key target. Earlier in the window, the Saints sold Shea Charles to Fulham, and they needed a replacement in the team. Having scoured the market for options, they have now settled for their former captain, Ward-Prowse.

The Saints have seemingly found an agreement with West Ham, and will pay a fee of less than £1 million for the former midfielder. Personal terms are understood to not be an issue in the deal, as the West Ham outcast is now set to rejoin the team he left three years ago.

Whether he could replicate his form from all those years remains the question, but the English playmaker will have the comfort of playing at St. Mary’s again. This could bring back his form to an extent, although for the EFL Championship side this could be a key deal in the context of their season ahead.

As for West Ham, they will not be too worried about losing the out-of-favour midfielder for a much lower price, although the Englishman had only a year left on his deal. For Southampton, this is a modest deal to get going with their season, and it remains to be seen whether Ward-Prowse plays a key role ahead.