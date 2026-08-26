Joel Ordonez poised to join Aston Villa as deal agreed in principle

Aston Villa are closing in on signing Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez after reaching an agreement in principle over a loan deal containing an obligation to buy.

The 23-year-old Ecuador international has emerged as Villa’s leading centre-back target as Unai Emery looks to reinforce his defence following Ezri Konsa’s departure. Club Brugge had previously valued Ordonez at around £40 million, but negotiations have progressed significantly. Villa are now understood to be discussing an overall package worth less than £30 million.

According to TEAMtalk, the proposed structure would see Ordonez initially arrive on loan before Aston Villa are obligated to complete a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Aston Villa make breakthrough in Ordonez talks

Villa had already reached an agreement with Ordonez over personal terms, leaving negotiations with Club Brugge as the major obstacle. That hurdle now appears close to being cleared, with the Belgian club accepting in principle the West Midlands club’s preferred loan-to-buy structure.

It represents an important development for Emery, whose defensive options have changed considerably this summer. Villa have already strengthened at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but replacing Konsa with another quality centre-back has remained one of their priorities heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Ordonez has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs following his performances in Belgium. Chelsea have reportedly monitored him since before his move to Club Brugge in 2022, although their interest has not developed into a formal approach.

Aston Villa’s progress for Ordonez also comes after difficulties in their pursuit of Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The Midlands club submitted two offers for the England international, but Southampton have maintained a valuation of around £30 million.

Villa consider that asking price excessive and have subsequently intensified their efforts to secure Ordonez instead. At 23, the Ecuadorian offers considerable potential alongside his existing senior experience. He has developed into an important figure for Club Brugge and possesses the physical profile and composure in possession required to operate in Emery’s defensive system.

Switching attention towards Ordonez could prove to be smart business from Aston Villa as paying around £30 million for Harwood-Bellis was clearly something they were reluctant to do, whereas Ordonez provides an alternative with significant upside and experience in European football.

The loan with an obligation to buy also gives the Villans a more manageable structure for the transfer. With personal terms already settled and an agreement in principle now reached with Club Brugge, this looks increasingly like a deal that could be completed before the deadline.