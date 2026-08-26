Feyenood eyeing loan move for Chido Obi-Martin

Eredivisie giants Feyenoord are keen on signing Manchester United attacking sensation Chido Obi-Martin on loan for the 2026/27 season.

Feyenoord are exploring a loan move for Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin, according to a report by Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, as they seek to add attacking depth.

The 18-year-old Danish youth international has emerged as a potential target for the Eredivisie club, who are interested in taking him on a temporary deal. Yet Feyenoord’s move raises questions: manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst already has Ayase Ueda and Iganacio Ferri ahead of 19-year-old Shaqueel van Persie in the pecking order, with van Persie still seeking consistent opportunities.

Adding another young forward could further limit his path to the first team. Meanwhile, a loan move would benefit Obi-Martin by providing him the opportunity to gain valuable senior experience. He joined United towards the end of 2024 after leaving Arsenal’s academy.

The Dane has quickly established himself as one of the club’s most prolific young forwards, scoring 19 goals in 40 Under-21 appearances, a record demonstrating the finishing ability that made him such a highly regarded prospect at youth level.

A loan move might be best for Obi-Martin

Yet his form at youth level has not yet won him enough first-team opportunities. Chido Obi-Martin has trained with Manchester United’s senior squad on several occasions but has been unable to establish himself in Michael Carrick’s plans.

He was included in only one Premier League matchday squad last season and remains way down the pecking order. His omission from Manchester United’s pre-season tour of Scandinavia also suggested that the club could be open to sending him elsewhere for the 2026/27 campaign.

Feyenoord could offer an attractive destination. The Dutch club, playing in the UEFA Champions League this season, would provide Obi-Martin with the chance to experience senior football while remaining in a competitive environment where his development could be closely monitored.

The Eredivisie outfit are currently only interested in a loan deal, although it remains unclear whether they would seek a purchase option. Obi-Martin is valued at around €5 million in the transfer market, but Manchester United are understood to view the teenager primarily as a long-term asset rather than someone they are looking to sell.

A loan move could strengthen Feyenoord’s attacking depth, while the Red Devils will hope it could give one of their brightest academy forwards regular minutes he currently needs.