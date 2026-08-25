Matias Orozco closing in on joining Liverpool as talks advance.

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a move for Deportivo Cali youngster Matias Orozco, with negotiations over the 18-year-old’s move to Europe now at an advanced stage.

The Colombian midfielder has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, with Brentford and Leeds United previously linked with his signature. However, Liverpool have now emerged as the strongest candidates, with several developments suggesting a move to Anfield is gathering momentum.

Liverpool step up Orozco pursuit

Liverpool scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Orozco during Deportivo Cali’s 2-2 draw with Inter de Bogota on Sunday. The teenager started the game and impressed before being forced off with an injury during the second half. The problem is not believed to be serious.

More significantly, Deportivo Cali manager Rafael Dudamel confirmed after the match that negotiations regarding Orozco’s departure are already advanced. Dudamel explained that only a few details remain to be resolved before the youngster can complete a move to European football.

There had even been discussions between Orozco, his family, representatives and Deportivo Cali over whether he should feature on Sunday because of the potential transfer. Reports by VBar Caracol and Futbol Red via Sport Witness have subsequently suggested it may have been his final appearance for the club, with journalist Diego Saviola claiming Orozco could move to England this week.

Liverpool connection could help seal deal

Orozco himself has remained cautious, insisting after Sunday’s game that nothing has officially been confirmed. Nevertheless, he admitted that being associated with the Premier League is a dream opportunity at such an early stage of his career.

Liverpool could also have an important advantage through fellow Colombian youngster Samuel Martinez. Martinez, who has already made the move to Liverpool, is a close friend of Orozco and has reportedly been encouraging him to follow the same path to Anfield.

That existing relationship could make the transition to England considerably easier for the Deportivo Cali prospect. Liverpool’s decision to scout Orozco personally, combined with Dudamel publicly confirming advanced negotiations, provides the clearest indication yet that a transfer is progressing.

Liverpool appear to be moving decisively for another high-upside young talent. Orozco would arrive as a developmental signing rather than someone expected to immediately transform the first team, but that makes the move particularly interesting.

At just 18, he has plenty of development ahead of him, and Liverpool clearly see enough potential to send scouts to assess him during what could prove his final appearance in Colombia. With negotiations advanced and his close friend Martinez already at Liverpool, the foundations appear to be in place for Orozco to take the next major step in his career.

However, a move may not be set in stone, as Pipe Sierra has now suggested that there is 0% chance that the Reds land the youngster, though he maintains that the Premier League is the player’s next destination without mentioning the club that will secure his services.