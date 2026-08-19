Newcastle United offer €40 million to sign Wilfried Singo

Newcastle United will look to sign 25-year-old Ivory Coast international Wilfried Singo from Galatasaray this summer.

According to a report by Sabah via Fanatik, Wilfried Singo is the subject of interest of Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Galatasaray defender.

Per Sabah, Newcastle United’s proposal is worth €40 million, which Fanatik suggests will be a record-breaking fee. However, the update has added that Galatasaray will attempt to raise the price, hoping to recoup more than €40 million from the Ivorian defender’s departure.

How has Wilfried Singo fared at Galatasaray?

Wilfried Singo has made gradual progress since joining Galatasaray from AS Monaco last summer. The 25-year-old has had short spells in his career thus far, making an impression during stints with Torino and AS Monaco before moving to Turkiye. However, Singo has been in and out of the starting lineup since joining Galatasaray, and a hamstring injury also hampered him in his debut season.

The Ivory Coast international has chipped in with two goals and three assists in 29 outings for Galatasaray thus far, accumulating only 1,557 minutes of game time. However, Singo’s stock remains high, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Wilfried Singo has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is surprising, as Amar Dedic has joined the Tyneside club to supplement Valentino Livramento’s presence in Matthias Jaissle’s squad. However, Newcastle can still find a use for Singo if he arrived at St. James’ Park.

The versatile Ivorian defender is equally adept as a centre-back apart from his primary role of a right-back. That ability adds to his appeal, as his presence will provide tactical flexibility to Jaissle, particularly with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers.