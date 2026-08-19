Ifeanyi Ndukwe set to Levante as loan deal agreed

La Liga outfit Levante are on the verge of securing the services of Liverpool defensive sensation Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

Liverpool prodigy Ifeanyi Ndukwe is set to join Levante on loan, as both clubs have agreed terms. According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Levante have an agreement in place with Liverpool for the 18-year-old spend the 2026/27 campaign in Spain.

The Spanish outfit will cover his entire salary, as a verbal agreement has been reached. The teenager is now waiting for the formal steps before the move becomes official. The agreement does not include a purchase option, underlining Liverpool’s intention to retain control over Ndukwe’s long-term future.

Ndukwe only joined Liverpool this summer after the Reds agreed a deal with Austria Wien. The transfer was arranged in January after Liverpool’s scouts were impressed by his performances at the Under-17 World Cup.

Standing at 6ft 6in, the youngster possesses an imposing physical presence and has even looked comparable in stature to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. There are similarities between the two defenders in their approach to the game, too.

Ndukwe shows composure on the ball, good footwork, and favours forward passes. His recovery pace is another notable strength, while he is also comfortable competing physically and making decisive tackles. Despite his age, those qualities have convinced Liverpool that regular senior football will be crucial for his development.

Why Ndukwe cannot stay at Liverpool

A move to Spain could provide an ideal opportunity. Levante are short of options at centre-back, with only three senior defenders currently available. So, they are prepared to give the teenager a chance to establish himself at first-team level.

As a young foreign player, Ndukwe currently faces UK work permit restrictions that prevent him from simply remaining with Liverpool. He needs to accumulate points towards the required threshold, with regular first-team football at a European club being one of the most important ways to improve his eligibility.

A season at Levante could consequently benefit both the player and Liverpool, allowing Ndukwe to gain valuable experience in Spanish football while accumulating the game time needed to progress towards a future return to England. With a verbal agreement in place, it is not long before the teenager travels to Spain to finalise his transfer.