Liverpool optimistic of signing Bradley Barcola for a discount.

Liverpool remain optimistic about signing Bradley Barcola this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain potentially becoming more flexible over their valuation once their latest attacking additions are completed.

The Reds have been pursuing the 23-year-old throughout the summer as Andoni Iraola looks to reshape his attacking options following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

According to Football Insider, PSG have so far demanded more than £120 million for Barcola, while Liverpool would prefer to complete the transfer for a figure closer to £100 million. That difference has prevented negotiations from progressing significantly, but circumstances in Paris could soon work in Liverpool’s favour.

PSG signings could help Liverpool

PSG have strengthened Luis Enrique’s attacking department considerably, completing the signing of Maghnes Akliouche before working on deals for Ferran Torres and Mika Godts, who have now arrived at Parc des Princes. Should those moves all be completed, competition for attacking positions would become particularly intense.

That could encourage PSG to reconsider their position on Barcola and accept a compromise rather than continue insisting on their original valuation. Liverpool are hoping that patience will therefore allow them to secure the France international on more favourable terms.

There is also encouragement from the player’s side. Barcola is understood to be receptive to an Anfield switch, with the prospect of regular first-team football and an important role in Iraola’s project appealing to him.

Arsenal could complicate Barcola pursuit

Liverpool cannot afford to wait indefinitely, however, because Arsenal are also monitoring Barcola’s situation. The Gunners are searching for another high-level winger and could attempt to hijack Liverpool’s pursuit if PSG demonstrate a willingness to negotiate at a reduced price.

That creates an interesting dilemma for Liverpool. Moving immediately could require them to get closer to PSG’s £120 million-plus demands, whereas waiting could potentially save them a significant amount but give Arsenal an opportunity to enter negotiations. Barcola’s versatility makes that gamble understandable. The 23-year-old can operate across the frontline and would provide Iraola with the pace and directness required to rebuild Liverpool’s attack.

Liverpool appear to have good reason for believing Barcola’s price could fall and PSG cannot realistically provide regular opportunities to every attacker if Torres and Godts join Akliouche in arriving this summer. Barcola’s willingness to consider Liverpool strengthens the Reds’ negotiating position further.

The challenge is timing. Liverpool want a discount, but waiting too long could allow Arsenal to make their move. If PSG soften their £120 million-plus stance and negotiations move towards Liverpool’s preferred £100 million territory, the Reds should be ready to act quickly.