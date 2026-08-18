Club Brugge talks to sign Romain Esse collapse

Club Brugge have ended their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Romain Esse for the time being after talks between the two clubs failed to produce an agreement.

According to Sky Sports News, discussions had taken place over a permanent transfer for the 21-year-old, who still has four years remaining on his Palace contract.

However, the proposed move is now considered off as things stand, leaving Esse’s future unresolved heading into the closing stages of the transfer window.

Club Brugge step away from Esse deal

Esse joined Palace from Millwall in 2025 for around £12 million, but he has struggled to establish himself consistently at Selhurst Park.The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Coventry City, making 18 appearances and helping Frank Lampard’s side secure promotion. His performances there kept interest alive, with several Championship clubs monitoring his situation this summer.

Club Brugge had looked to move quickly and had opened talks over a permanent deal, but those discussions have now collapsed. Palace are understood to remain open to selling Esse despite still rating his potential highly. Any future agreement could also include a sell-on clause to protect the Eagles financially if the youngster develops elsewhere.

Palace prepared to sanction exit

Esse’s position at Palace has changed significantly since his arrival. The club beat competition to sign him from Millwall and handed him a long-term contract as a sign of their belief in his potential.

However, his momentum stalled under Oliver Glasner, while he has also struggled to make a major impression on Pierre Sage during pre-season. That has left Palace increasingly willing to consider a permanent departure rather than another temporary move. His versatility remains appealing, with Esse capable of operating on either flank, so further interest before the deadline would not be surprising.

The collapse of the Club Brugge talks does not necessarily mean Esse will stay at Palace. At 21, he needs regular senior football, and another season on the fringes at Selhurst Park would do little for his development. The key now is finding the right permanent destination. Palace still believe in his potential, so any deal should ideally include a strong sell-on clause in case Esse rediscovers the form that originally convinced them to spend £12m.