Liverpool closely monitoring Thiago Veron

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Argentine teenage attacking sensation Thiago Veron ahead of a potential transfer.

According to a report by Sport Witness, Liverpool have identified Independiente del Valle youngster Thiago Veron as a player to watch, with the Premier League giants closely monitoring the development of the highly-rated Argentine prospect.

The 16-year-old has already been placed on Liverpool’s scouting list, although the Reds are not currently negotiating for his signature or preparing an offer. Their interest remains at an early stage, with scouts simply tracking Veron’s progress in Argentina before deciding whether to take their interest further.

Why are Liverpool interested in the Argentine wonderkid?

Veron primarily operates as an attacking midfielder but can also play on either wing. The teenage sensation is naturally left-footed and prefers playing centrally, where he can use his movement and creativity to influence the game.

The 16-year-old playmaker is regarded as one of the more intriguing talents in his age group in Argentina, with his technical qualities already attracting attention. Despite still developing physically, his low centre of gravity, balance and agility allow him to navigate tight spaces effectively. His close control is one of his standout qualities.

Veron can carry the ball through crowded areas, beat opponents with quick movements and accelerate away from defenders. His spatial intelligence allows him to receive possession from deeper positions before turning and driving his team forward.

He also possesses the passing range to make an impact in the final third, combining short passes with longer deliveries, crosses and attempts to pick out teammates in dangerous areas. Veron’s versatility is another factor that could appeal to Liverpool’s recruitment team. The Reds have increasingly looked to identify promising South American talents before they become established stars in Europe.

Liverpool recently made a move for 17-year-old Colombian attacker Samuel Martinez, demonstrating their willingness to act early when they identify a prospect with significant potential. For now, the Merseyside club’s interest is best described as one to watch rather than an imminent transfer. The teenage sensation remains at Independiente, where his development will be closely followed by the Anfield recruitment department.