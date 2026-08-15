RC Strasbourg advance talks to sign Omari Kellyman, deal likely to go through

RC Strasbourg are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea youth academy sensation Omari Kellyman before the end of the window.

RC Strasbourg are in advanced talks with Chelsea for Omari Kellyman, with the two clubs expected to reach an agreement by next week, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder’s deal will include a buy-back clause, enabling the Blues to bring him back if he makes a significant impact at the Ligue 1 club, thus retaining control over his future.

Kellyman’s immediate future has been uncertain since returning to Stamford Bridge following an impressive loan spell at Cardiff City last season. The England youth international played a key role in Cardiff’s promotion to the Championship, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 36 League One appearances.

Those performances have provoked interest from RC Strasbourg, who view Kellyman as a potential solution to their attacking depth. The French club are now working hard to sign the youngster, who can feature anywhere in the final third.

The Blues already have three players on loan at the Ligue 1 club, thus reaching FIFA’s loan-per-club limit. As a result, another loan move for Kellyman is not possible, forcing a permanent deal as the only path forward.

Kellyman finds a solution for his immediate future

Kellyman’s career has taken an unusual path since Chelsea signed him from Aston Villa for £19 million back in 2024. He made six senior appearances for Villa before moving to West London, but has yet to make his competitive debut for Chelsea.

The West London club have a large group of under-21 players whose futures need to be addressed, and Kellyman is now nearing a decisive stage in his development. A move to Strasbourg could provide him with the opportunity to establish himself in a top European league after demonstrating his ability to perform consistently in England’s third tier.

For Chelsea, however, the inclusion of a buy-back clause would ensure they do not completely lose control of Kellyman’s future. Should he continue his development in France, the Blues would retain an opportunity to bring him back to Stamford Bridge or potentially benefit from his increased value.

Strasbourg are now regarded as the front-runners, with negotiations sufficiently advanced for an agreement to be reached next week.