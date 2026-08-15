Liverpool move for Bradley Barcola stalling, but new bid prepared

Liverpool’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has hit difficulties over the two clubs’ respective valuations, but the Reds are preparing to make a fresh proposal.

The 23-year-old has been one of Liverpool’s leading attacking targets throughout the summer as Andoni Iraola looks to reshape his forward line following Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Barcola is understood to be open to leaving Paris after struggling to secure regular starts in PSG’s biggest matches last season. Liverpool have already held discussions with his representatives and believe the France international would be receptive to a switch to Anfield. However, negotiations with Les Parisiens have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Liverpool and PSG remain apart on valuation

According to Football Insider, the main obstacle is the transfer fee, with PSG seeking a package exceeding £100 million. Liverpool are unwilling to meet those demands at present, leaving negotiations stalled despite the player’s apparent openness to the move.

The situation could nevertheless change following PSG’s continued attacking recruitment. Ferran Torres and Maghnes Akliouche have already strengthened the French champions’ options, while Mika Godts is another player being pursued.

Barcola also missed PSG’s recent Super Cup victory over Aston Villa, adding further uncertainty over his place in the squad. With increased competition for attacking positions, a departure could become more realistic if Liverpool improve their offer.

New Barcola proposal being prepared

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the expected arrival of Godts at PSG could accelerate discussions between Liverpool and the reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders. The Reds are now preparing a new proposal that they hope can provide the basis for serious negotiations, with PSG waiting to receive the offer.

That does not mean an agreement is imminent as Liverpool must still find a compromise with PSG over a valuation that currently represents the biggest stumbling block. Liverpool clearly have not walked away from Barcola despite negotiations proving difficult.

PSG’s recruitment could work in their favour. With Torres and Akliouche already adding competition and Godts potentially arriving as well, the French champions may eventually become more receptive to Barcola’s departure. The £100 million-plus valuation remains the decisive issue. Liverpool’s next bid should reveal whether the gap can realistically be bridged or whether Iraola will have to turn his attention elsewhere before the window closes.