Reggie Walsh poised to join Wigan Athletic as terms agreed.

Chelsea youngster Reggie Walsh is on the verge of completing a season-long loan move to Wigan Athletic after terms were agreed between the clubs.

According to Football Insider, the 17-year-old was at Wigan on Wednesday to finalise the transfer, which will give him his first opportunity to play regular senior football.

Chelsea have sanctioned the move after deciding that the next stage of Walsh’s development should come away from academy football, with Gary Caldwell’s League One side winning the race for his signature. The agreement will see Walsh spend the entire 2026/27 campaign at the DW Stadium, where Wigan hope he can become an important part of their midfield.

Wigan secure agreement for Walsh

Walsh has been with Chelsea since joining their academy at the age of seven and has progressed through the age groups to become one of the club’s most highly-rated prospects.

The midfielder made his senior debut in the Conference League in May 2025 and has since accumulated four first-team appearances. He also made history by becoming Chelsea’s youngest-ever starter in European competition at 16 years and 200 days old.

Capable of operating as an advanced box-to-box midfielder or as a number 10, Walsh offers Wigan creativity and versatility in the centre of the pitch. He was also an important member of the Chelsea Under-18 side that won the Premier League title last season.

Chelsea believe senior football is the next step

Chelsea’s decision to sanction a loan reflects their belief that Walsh now needs consistent exposure to men’s football. Wigan already have experience working with young Chelsea midfielders. Harrison Bettoni spent last season on loan with the Latics and registered four goals across 27 appearances.

Caldwell will hope Walsh can make an even greater impact as Wigan attempt to improve on last season’s 16th-place League One finish and move towards challenging for the play-offs. Walsh has previously named Chelsea star Cole Palmer as one of his major inspirations, and his technical qualities could provide Wigan with another creative dimension.

This looks like the natural next step for Walsh after proving himself at academy level and receiving occasional opportunities with Chelsea’s senior side. At only 17, there will inevitably be an adjustment period. League One presents a considerably more physical and demanding environment than youth football.

However, Chelsea clearly believe he is ready for that challenge. Regular minutes under Caldwell could be far more valuable for his development than another season predominantly with the youth sides, while Wigan gain access to one of Chelsea’s brightest academy talents without committing to a permanent transfer.